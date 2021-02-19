Games go on, but central NC high schools losing money due to sports attendance restrictions

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) – There are some sounds basketball coaches never want to hear during a game.

“Sometimes I do hear the air condition or the lights on and I don’t like that,” laughed South Granville head basketball coach Jake Wohlfeil.

At South Granville High School, where basketball is a passion, that has never been a problem. The Vikings are used to playing in front of a packed house. The pandemic will not allow that this season.

“This whole set up is different,” Wohlfeil said. “Knowing that this would have been packed and sold out for our JV game three hours ahead of our game to 25 people in the stands, it’s different.”

Financially, it’s devastating. In their recent home game against arch rival Granville Central, the school missed out on nearly $4,400. That’s the difference between allowing just 25 fans to attend and opening the flood gates to 660 fans.

“Even if we have to lose a little money and this and that, we were going to make it happen and I’m glad we did,” Wohlfeil said.

The players are thankful for the opportunity, but sad so many of their friends can’t be a part of it.

“I miss them for sure, especially the sidelines, the student section and everybody over there,” said senior guard Bobby Pettiford. “You make a big shot, they’re touching you, slapping you, hyping you up, so yeah, I definitely miss that.”

But it’s better than not playing at all.

“We’re wearing masks 24/7, it seems, but we’re playing the game we love,” Wohlfeil said.