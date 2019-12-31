Georgia Tech football recruit killed by train, sheriff’s office says

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL (WNCN) – A wide receiver committed to play football at Georgia Tech was hit and killed by a freight train on Monday, according to The Sun-Sentinel.

Bryce Gowdy was killed by the train around 4 a.m. in the area of Southeast Fourth Avenue and Southeast 10th Street in Deerfield Beach, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Details surrounding the collision were not immediately available.

Georgia Tech Head Coach Geoff Collins released a statement saying the Yellow Jacket football team was devastated.

“Bryce will always be a part of our Georgia Tech Football Family,” Collins wrote. “Bryce was an outstanding young man with a very bright future.”

We are heartbroken. Bryce will always be a part of our Georgia Tech Football Family. We will be praying for him and all those who love him.#BelieveIn7 #RIPSimba pic.twitter.com/dtV5g50Tiq — Coach Collins🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@CoachCollins) December 30, 2019

Gowdy tweeted about heading to Atlanta the night before his death.

Family matters, can’t wait to get to the ATL soon! pic.twitter.com/mCw5esPWUj — Bryce “Simba” Gowdy (@SkayeBryce) December 30, 2019

Gowdy, a 6 foot 3 inch 4-star prospect, touted scholarship offers from schools such as Auburn, Florida, N.C. State, Tennessee and Oregon, according to 247 Sports.

He signed his letter of intent with Georgia Tech less than two weeks before his death.

He was scheduled to being classes at Tech next week.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances around Gowdy’s death.

