Giannis returns to Bucks after missing 6 games with knee

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) releases a shot against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the Milwaukee Bucks’ lineup Thursday night after missing six games with an ailing left knee.

Antetokounmpo rejoined the Bucks as they visited Atlanta to take on the surging Hawks, who have won 16 of 21 games since Nate McMillan took over as interim coach.

The Bucks went into the game holding down the third spot in the Eastern Conference, 5 1/2 games ahead of the fourth-place Hawks.

Milwaukee went 3-3 while their star was sidelined.

In an interesting twist, Antetokounmpo made his return at State Farm Arena, where he was MVP of the All-Star Game last month after making all 16 of his shots for 35 points — the most baskets without a miss in the history of the midseason showcase.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports