Giants’ Kevin Gausman allows first vs St. Louis hit in 7th

San Francisco Giants’ Kevin Gausman throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco right-hander Kevin Gausman had his no-hit bid ended by St. Louis slugger Nolan Arenado’s one-out single to left on Monday.

Gausman — named an All-Star on Sunday — issued a one-out walk to Paul Goldschmidt in the first and didn’t allow another baserunner until Matt Carpenter walked with one out in the fifth. Gausman turned an inning-ending double play getting Harrison Bader to fly out and Carpenter was caught off first.

Third baseman Wilmer Flores made a nifty diving stop of Edmundo Sosa’s hard grounder to start the sixth and fired to first to catch the speedy runner.

Arenado’s hit started a two-run rally in what had been a scoreless game. After Yadier Molina struck out, Tommy Edman singled before Carpenter’s RBI triple.

Gausman began the day with a 1.68 ERA, the lowest through 16 starts of any Giants pitcher since the team moved West in 1958.

There have been seven no-hitters in the majors this season, matching the mark for most in a season since 1900. The record of eight was set in 1884, the first season overhand pitching was allowed.

The no-hitters this year were thrown by San Diego’s Joe Musgrove (April 9), Carlos Rodón of the Chicago White Sox (April 14), Baltimore’s John Means (May 5), Cincinnati’s Wade Miley (May 7), Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull (May 18), the New York Yankees’ Corey Kluber (May 19) and a combined no-hitter by the Chicago Cubs on June 24.

In addition, Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner pitched a seven-inning hitless game in a doubleheader on April 25 that is not recognized as a no-hitter by Major League Baseball.

___

