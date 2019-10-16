Girlfriend of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton shares photo of newborn baby

1  of  2
Carolina Panthers’ Cam Newton (1) celebrates a Panthers touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Looks like there’s a new Panther cub!

Kia Proctor, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers’ quarterback Cam Newton, shared a photo Tuesday of her holding their newborn baby.

💙

No word yet on the newborn’s name, and Newton himself hasn’t yet commented or posted about the newest addition to his family.

Newton and Proctor have three other children: 1-year-old Camidas Swain, 2-year-old Sovereign Dior Cambella and 3-year-old Chosen Sebastian.

