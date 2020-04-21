‘Gronk’ coming out of retirement: Patriots trade Rob Gronkowski to Buccaneers

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots have reportedly finalized a trade involving once-retired tight end Rob Gronkowski.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Patriots have agreed to trade the future Hall-of-Fame tight end to the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, both teams discussed the trade prior to Thursday’s draft.

Gronkowski has one year and $10 million left on his contract.

Earlier this week, Rob Gronkowski told the Andy Cohen show that he’s not “totally done” playing. And not when it comes to playing with Tom Brady.

