Hall of Fame baseball manager Tommy Lasorda dead at 93

FILE – Los Angeles Dodgers former manager and Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda attends a news conference where Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that Dodger Stadium will host the All-Star Game in 2020, in Los Angeles, in this Wednesday, April 11, 2018, file photo. The Dodgers said Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, that their 93-year-old former manager was in intensive care and resting comfortably at a hospital in Orange County, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP/WNCN) — Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda has died just days after he returned home after being hospitalized in Southern California for nearly two months.

The Los Angeles Dodgers confirmed his passing on Twitter early Friday.

The 93-year-old former manager had been hospitalized due to heart issues since Nov. 8, although the team didn’t make it public until a week later.

He underwent several weeks of rehab in the hospital.

Lasorda attended the team’s Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the Dodgers’ first World Series title since 1988.

Lasorda had a record of 1,599-1,439 while managing the Dodgers from 1976-96, guiding them to World Series championships in 1981 and ’88. The franchise won four National League pennants and eight division titles under Lasorda. He had a heart attack in June 1996 and retired from managing the Dodgers the following month.

In 2000, Lasorda managed the U.S. Olympic baseball team to a gold medal at the Sydney Games.

In 2012, Lasorda was hospitalized in New York after having a heart attack.