RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – All it took was one trip to Africa for LPGA Hall of Famer Betsy King to realize something must be done.

“I had not seen poverty at that level,” said King about her encounter with a woman on a trip to Africa in 2007. “When we arrived at the home, she had five children, and she was cooking one egg for the entire family.”

That meeting spurred King to start her foundation Golf Fore Africa which has granted more than $14 million to help African communities.

$11 million has brought clean water and improved sanitation to 420 communities in Africa.

King recently held a golf clinic at the Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst in conjunction with the U.S. Women’s Open. The event raised more than $50,000 for the charity.

“We are all about bringing clean water to these villages,” said King. “It’s life-changing. Girls are often tasked with walking for water and once you have a clean water source nearby they can go to school.”

King won six major women’s golf championships including back-to-back U.S. Women’s Opens in 1989 and 1990. A World Golf Hall of Fame member, King’s focus now is on helping others.

“As a professional golfer and playing on the tour for 28 years, I know how charitable golfers are,” King explained when asked why she chose to start Golf Fore Africa. “And secondly the need was so great. I know there is need here (in the United States) but oftentimes here there are places to get help and over there (Africa) there isn’t.

“I feel like God doesn’t allow you to see something like that and then do nothing about it.”