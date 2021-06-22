Health concerns forced Green Hope’s David Green off the football field. Love for the game brought him back

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — 70-year-old David Green is thankful to be back on the field with his Green Hope players. A year ago at this time, Green’s long coaching career was in jeopardy.

“Between my age and a few health issues I’ve got and some health issues my wife has as well, I would not have been able to coach last fall,” said Green.

And a season away from coaching after 48 years on the sidelines most likely would not have ended well for the veteran coach.

“Yeh that probably would have done it,” Green admitted. “Probably after sitting out for a year I doubt I would have come back.”

But Green is back and just as excited as ever to coach again. He said last year’s Falcon seniors were amazing as Green had to stay away from his team for months due to health concerns when the high school football season was moved to the spring.

“The kids last year kept me going,” said Green. “But when we got to the end it was like man I don’t know if I can do that again. But I’m giving it at least one more shot here.”

Green was not about to let a nearly five-decade coaching career end after his most difficult season ever. And even though it’s been a quick turnaround, the Falcon mentor is once again energized as a bit of normalcy returns.

“Oh it is great, absolutely great to be at least closer to normal,” gushed Green. “You know it’s just nice to get closer to normal football.”

It’s something we haven’t seen in quite awhile.