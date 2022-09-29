RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This is the kind of Hurricane coming that people can be happy about.

The Carolina Hurricanes are marking their 25th anniversary of their move to North Carolina this season.

And now you can pick up a Hurricanes yard sign at one of four AAA travel locations in Raleigh.

They are available at these AAA locations:

— 1480 N New Hope Road

— 2301 Blue Ridge Road

— 4618 Atlantic Avenue

— 6014 Glenwood Avenue

The Hurricanes begin the regular season Oct. 12 at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets.