Heritage shuts out Sanderson 22-0

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sanderson HS played host to Heritage Friday night, and it was a good crowd on hand for the contest.

Heritage jumped out to an early 9-nothing lead and was looking for more. Running back Trey Holloway punched it in from a short distance for the Huskies of Heritage, giving them a 15-0 lead.

Sanderson tried to get back in the game but freshman quarterback Drew Taintor was picked off by Brodrick Gooch.

Growing pains continued for the young freshman Taintor as he was sacked by Christopher Williams a short time later.

Heritage would complete the shutout over Sanderson, 22-0.

