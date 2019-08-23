Hernandez single in 9th lifts Dodgers over Blue Jays 3-2

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Enrique Hernandez throws out Toronto Blue Jays’ Derek Fisher at first during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kiké Hernandez came up with a big hit on his bobblehead night.

The Dodgers second baseman capped a three-run ninth inning by blooping a single to score Corey Seager with the winning run and Los Angeles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 Thursday night after being one-hit through eight innings.

Shut down by rookie Jacob Waguespack, the Dodgers rallied with three straight hits against Derek Law (0-2) for their 12th walk-off victory of the season.

“Not how we scripted it, but it’s fitting that Kiké walks it off on his bobblehead night,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Max Muncy led off the ninth with a walk and advanced to third when Cody Bellinger lined a one-out double to the right-field corner. Seager tied it with a double to right, and Hernandez provided the walk-off knock to complete a sweep of the Blue Jays.

“I was trying to stay short, trying to not really do too much,” Hernandez said. “In that situation, the pressure is on him. Just gave up a two-run lead and the winning run is at second base and still has to get two outs. I got it off the end a little bit, but got through it enough to where it got over the infield’s head.”

Casey Sadler (3-0) got the win with a scoreless inning as the Dodgers got the series sweep.

It was the first run that Law had allowed in 16 innings and 14 appearances, which was the second longest active scoreless streak by the majors. The last time he allowed a run was July 18 at Boston.

Law was in the closer’s role because Ken Giles was placed on the paternity list before the game.

The Dodgers have a five-game home winning streak going into this weekend’s big series against the New York Yankees. The three-game set could serve as a World Series preview as both are vying for best record in the majors. Los Angeles has a two-game lead on New York after the Yankees were swept in their three-game series at Oakland.

Waguespack allowed only one hit and struck out five over seven innings, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three hits, including a home run , for Toronto, which has dropped five straight and its last two on the final at-bat.

The only baserunners the 25-year old right-hander allowed were in the third when Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda lined a one-out single to left and A.J. Pollock walked. Waguespack got out of the jam by striking out Muncy and Justin Turner lining out to center on the 10th pitch of his at-bat.

“We didn’t take a whole lot of good swings tonight really, so you got to give credit to their guy,” Roberts said. “Without Kenta, they would have been talking about a potential no-hitter so that was good thing.”

Waguespack said he hung a curveball to Maeda but overall was pleased with his outing.

“I was just trying to get ahead of those guys, mix and keep them off balance,” Waguespack said. “I tried to stick to the script and attack.”

Guerrero drove Maeda’s curveball over the wall in center on the first pitch of his at-bat in the sixth inning for his 15th homer of the year to extend Toronto’s lead to two.

Randal Grichuk and Billy McKinney led off the inning with singles and advanced to second and third on Danny Jansen’s ground out to Maeda. Grichuck scored on Derek Fisher’s grounder to Hernandez at second.

“I’m not going to lie, this one hurts just because we are playing the best team in baseball,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoya said. “Waguespack pitched outstanding. He is commanding all of his pitches. That was a big test and he got an A-plus.”

Maeda surrendered singles to three of the first six Blue Jays’ hitters he faced before retiring 11 straight. The right-hander went six innings and allowed two runs on four hits with a walk and nine strikeouts.

“Kenta really showed well tonight and it was good to see. Quality start,” Roberts said.

WEB GEMS

Dodgers left fielder Joc Pederson made a pair of defensive plays to rob Toronto of hits. He made a nice running grab near the wall on Bo Bichette’s line drive in the third and then a diving catch on a bloop fly by Jansen in the seventh. … Guerrero made a diving catch on Russell Martin’s liner at third base in the eighth.

DON’T DREAM IT’S OVER

Muncy’s bid for a club record sixth straight game with a home run ended as he went 0 for 3. Muncy also had a nine-game hitting streak snapped where he went deep six times and drove in 12 runs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: INF David Freese (left hamstring strain) did some running before the game and is on target to return Sept. 1. … LHP Rich Hill (flexor tendon strain) will throw a bullpen session Saturday with a full mix of pitches.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: Open three-game series at Seattle on Friday. RHP Trent Thornton (4-8, 5.30) went six innings and allowed three earned runs against the Mariners on Aug. 17.

Dodgers: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (12-3) leads the majors with a 1.64 ERA as he takes the hill for the series opener against the Yankees Friday.

___

