High school basketball | Athens Drive at Cary

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - North Carolina car crash victims were honored Friday night with the lighting of the Tree of Life outside the Capitol. The Governor's Highway Safety Program, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, families and friends held a candlelight vigil.

The tree has 1,658 lights on it, one for each crash victim in 2020. The 412 red bulbs represent victims in alcohol-related crashes. Two blue bulbs represent law enforcement officers who died in traffic crashes in 2020, Nash County Sheriff Deputy Jared Michael Allison and State Highway Patrol Trooper Nolan James Sanders.