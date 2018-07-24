Local referees meet for offseason training Video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - The men and women in zebra stripes don't just show up on game night.

Local football officials gathered Monday for offseason training, North Carolina referees must take part in at least eight training sessions, and must work at least three scrimmages.

Steve Stephenson is a local official that, come August, will enter his 41st season as a referee. Hear his story this weekend's Sunday Night Overtime.