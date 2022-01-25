Hockey a ‘safe space’ compared to Jack Beatson’s newfound passion – ice cross downhill

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Jack Beatson puts in the work at a power skating session at the Wake Competition Center. A member of the Junior Hurricanes, his passion, though, lies in a 20-year-old sport called ice cross downhill.

“Yeah, definitely a real adrenaline rush for sure,” 16-year-old Beatson said.

In a nutshell, ice cross downhill is a kamikaze race to the finish line. Each heat consists of four riders. The top two finishers advance to the next round, the other two are eliminated.

“You’ve got jumps, you have drops, there’s rollers, and tight turns,” Beatson explained. “You’ve got a bunch of people crashing. It’s like part of the sport.

“I mean, you have someone fall and there’s someone coming behind them. You know, there’s definitely the possibility of running them over with your skates.”

Who would have thought hockey, the sport Beatson’s been playing since he was 5 years old, would be considered a “safe space” in comparison.

“They’re like, ‘you’re crazy, man,'” Beatson recalled of his hockey teammates’ reaction to his new sport. “They’re like, ‘I can’t imagine anyone doing that.'”

Beatson found the sport while scrolling through social media one day. From that moment on, he was hooked.

“It’s definitely a sport you want to pursue for the thrill of it,” Beatson said with a smile.

Ice cross downhill is not yet an official Olympic sport, but it appears to be moving in that direction. For Beatson, his long-time dreams of playing in the NHL, for now, have been pushed aside for a sport that has recently caught fire.

“If they do make it an Olympic sport, then that would be my goal — to make it to the Winter Olympics,” Beatson said.