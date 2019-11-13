Holly Springs High School football must forfeit games, ineligible for playoffs

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – Holly Springs High School’s football team must forfeit two games and can’t participate in the playoffs after an ineligible player took the field this season, the school’s principal said.

Principal Robert Morrison issued the release saying the school discovered the ineligible player participated in the last two football games of the regular season.

“We reported this violation to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. As specified in NCHSAA policy, we must forfeit those games, and our team is ineligible for the playoffs,” Morrison said.

The principal said a $500 fine associated with the infraction was reduced to $250 because it was self-reported.

“We regret the oversight and sincerely apologize to the students that are impacted. We will take steps to see that an oversight of this kind never occurs again,” Morrison said.

The principal said the team was informed Wednesday morning and he’s “proud that they are handling the news responsibly and with grace. I assured them that they have the support of the entire Hawks community.”

Holly Springs was 10-1 on the season and 5-1 in conference play this season.

The Golden Hawks defeated Hillside 20-12 in the regular season finale.

Holly Springs earned a bye in the first week of the playoffs.

More headlines from CBS17.com: