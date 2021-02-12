Honor’s late 3 helps Clemson beat Georgia Tech 74-72

Clemson guard Nick Honor loses the ball as Georgia Tech center Rodney Howard defends during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal Constitution via AP, Pool)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Aamir Simms tied his career high with 25 points, Nick Honor banked in a 3-pointer from NBA range with 1.1 seconds left and Clemson beat Georgia Tech 74-72.

Honor finished with 12 point on 5-of-7 shooting. Clemson (13-5, 7-5 ACC) has won three in a row and four of its last five.

Simms found Jonathan Baehre for a dunk to make it 72-71 with 11 seconds remaining.

Alvarado, who went into the game shooting 88% from the free-throw line, missed two foul shots about three seconds later.

Baehre grabbed the rebound and, with Clemson out of timeouts, found Honor who dribbled up court and hit the winner.

Devoe led Georgia Tech (9-8, 5-6 ACC) with 23 points, six assists and a career-high five steals.

