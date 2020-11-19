UNC’s Cole Anthony picked 15th, Hornets select LaMelo Ball with No. 3 pick in NBA draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — UNC guard Cole Anthony is headed down to Florida as the Orlando Magic selected him with the 15th pick in the NBA draft.

The Charlotte Hornets have selected 6-foot-7 point guard LaMelo Ball with the third overall pick in the draft, giving Michael Jordan’s team a player with immediate notoriety.

The decision came after Timberwolves selected Anthony Edwards No. 1 overall and the Warriors followed by drafting center James Wiseman.

Anthony, a New York City native earned third-team All-ACC and ACC All-Freshman team honors after leading Carolina in scoring at 18.5 points per game, the second-highest scoring average ever by a Tar Heel freshman.

Anthony scored a season-high 34 points against Notre Dame and netted 20 or more points eight other times, leading UNC in scoring 13 times. He also led Carolina in plus/minus with a plus 55, made 49 threes in 22 games (2.2 per game) and averaged 5.7 rebounds, the highest average in at least 50 years by a Tar Heel point guard.

He earned ACC Freshman of the Week honors twice and was the ACC Player of the Week following his record-setting 34-point performance against the Irish, the most points ever by an ACC player in his collegiate debut. He later became the first Tar Heel to ever score 25 or more points and have seven assists in back-to-back games (at Syracuse and vs. Wake Forest) and had the second-most 25-point games ever by a UNC freshman.

It’s unclear what the addition of Ball means for Charlotte’s starting backcourt of Terry Rozier and Devonte Graham, the team’s two leading scorers last season.

Ball is most comfortable with the ball in his hands and brings exceptional ball-handling and court vision to the NBA after averaging seven assists per game last season for Australia’s Illawarra Hawks of the National Basketball League.