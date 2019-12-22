Huberdeau, Dreidger lift Panthers to 4-2 win over Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist in the third period, Chris Dreidger stopped 42 shots, and the Florida Panthers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2.
Brian Boyle, Evgenii Dadanov, and Noel Acciari also scored for the Panthers, who won their third straight Saturday night.
Driedger won for the second time in three starts this season.
Nino Niederreiter and Lucas Wallmark scored for Carolina, which lost in regulation for the first time in eight games.
Petr Mrazek finished with 18 saves.
