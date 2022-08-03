RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Campbell University is leaving the Big South Conference for the Colonial Athletic Association.

The CAA and the school on Tuesday said the move will take place during the 2023-24 academic year.

It’s the latest conference shift for the Fighting Camels, who rejoined the Big South in 2011 after they had been in the league now known as the Atlantic Sun Conference from 1994-2011.

Campbell’s football program was in the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League in the FCS from 2008 until 2018, when the school made football a scholarship sport and placed that program in the Big South.

The CAA added four schools — North Carolina A&T, Hampton, Monmouth and Stony Brook — for this academic year, although A&T’s football won’t come aboard until 2023. Those moves came after James Madison left the league to make the jump to the Bowl Subdivision and joined the Sun Belt.

Campbell says its wrestling program will remain an affiliate member of the Southern Conference.

“The leadership team at Campbell University is grateful to the Colonial Athletic Association for the invitation to join this outstanding athletic conference,” university President J. Bradley Creed said. “Campbell’s athletic teams have demonstrated that we can compete with some of the best teams in the country. This move to the CAA aligns extremely well for Campbell in terms of the profile of sports and athletics, as well as the academic reputation of these highly regarded colleges and universities.”