RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes have released their schedule for the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the New York Rangers.

The Canes and Rangers have met only once before in the playoffs – in 2020 when Carolina swept New York in three games.

Carolina posted a 3-1-0 record against New York during the 2021-22 regular season.