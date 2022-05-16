RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes have released their schedule for the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the New York Rangers.

The Canes and Rangers have met only once before in the playoffs – in 2020 when Carolina swept New York in three games.

Carolina posted a 3-1-0 record against New York during the 2021-22 regular season.

DayDateOpponentTimeVenueNetworks
WedMay 18NY Rangers7 p.m.PNC ArenaESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVA Sports
FriMay 20NY Rangers8 p.m.PNC ArenaESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVA Sports
SunMay 22at NY Rangers3:30 p.m.Madison Square GardenESPN, Sportsnet, SN360, TVA Sports
TueMay 24at NY Rangers7 p.m.Madison Square GardenESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVA Sports
*ThuMay 26NY RangersTBDPNC ArenaTBD
*SatMay 28at NY RangersTBDMadison Square GardenTBD
*MonMay 30NY RangersTBDPNC ArenaTBD
*If necessary