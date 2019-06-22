Hurricanes draft center Ryan Suzuki in 1st round of 2019 NHL draft

ST CATHARINES, ON – OCTOBER 11: Ryan Suzuki #61 of the Barrie Colts skates with the puck during the second period of an OHL game against the Niagara IceDogs at Meridian Centre on October 11, 2018 in St Catharines, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

VANCOUVER (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes picked center Ryan Suzuki with the No. 28 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft on Friday.

Suzuki played his junior hockey with the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League. He had 25 goals and 50 assists in 65 games this past season. It was a breakout campaign after totaling 59 points in 2016-17 then dipping to 44 in 2017-18.

He also played for Canada’s U18 team at the World Junior Championships.

The 6-foot, 181-pound center is praised for his skating and his ability to work in tight spaces.

Suzuki’s addition to the prospect pipeline adds to an already deep pool of forwards with the ability to step in at center.

The Hurricanes brought in Andrei Svechnikov with the second-overall pick in last year’s draft. He finished his rookie campaign with 20 goals and 17 assists.

Previous to that, the 2015 draft proved kind to Carolina. Noah Hanifin and Sebastian Aho, drafted in the first and second rounds, respectively, have both made All-Star games.

Other recent selections like defenseman Jake Bean and forwards Julien Gauthier and Martin Necas helped the Charlotte Checkers, Carolina’s AHL affiliate, to the Calder Cup this year.

Latest news from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now