RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Max Domi joined the Carolina Hurricanes late in the season.

As the playoffs approached some of the veterans on the squad told him how Hurricanes fans seem to take it up a notch in the postseason. Even that didn’t prepare Domi for what was to come in game one against the Bruins.

“Oh yeah, it was insane,” said Domi. “The boys were talking that it gets even louder than that and I couldn’t fathom that.

“It’s unbelievable, they’re such a large part of our success for sure and to get a taste of it last game was awesome.”

The Canes are hoping for more of the same on Wednesday when they look to take a 2-0 lead in the best of seven series versus the Bruins.

Despite the 5-1 score in game one, the Hurricanes know the game was much closer than the final score indicated.

“I think it’s going to be like that the whole series,” said Hurricanes defenseman Tony DeAngelo. “Boston’s got a real good team, an experieced team, too so, they know how to play and obviously we’ve got a 1-0 lead but it’s no time to get content.”

Historically, teams that have taken a 2-0 lead in the series go on to win 88.7 percent of the time. So the Canes know they’ll get Boston’s best in game two.

“They’re (Boston) going to be desperate and we have to play that way to be successful,” said Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour. That’s kind of been our M-O all year and I don’t expect anything less out of them that’s for sure.”

“We’ll be better this game for sure,” Domi feels. “We know they’re going to be better, they’ll bring a much better game and we’ll have to match their intensity and just keep doing what we’re doing, work as hard as we can each shift and we’ll be fine.”

Game two is set for 7 p.m.