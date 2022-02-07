Hurricanes face tough schedule headed into 2nd half of season

Carolina Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho shoots during the Accuracy Shooting event, part of the NHL All-Star weekend, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes are back from a one-week vacation as they get set for the second half of the NHL season.

The All Star break gave the players a chance to enjoy some time off.

Now it’s back to work.

“They better have because there is no more time off,” said Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour when asked if his players used the break to their advantage. “This is it, hopefully, they used it right.”

The Hurricanes will now play 40 games over 80 days, that’s a lot of hockey.

Only a couple of teams have played fewer games than the Canes as Carolina begins the second half of the season with four straight road games.

“Well it’s tough,” Brind’Amour admitted. “I think players like to have a little break sometimes but not long breaks because it’s hard to get ramped back up and get back to the game-type pace that gets played.”

Carolina won’t have to worry about that because the games are about to come fast and furious. The Hurricanes will have just three, three-day breaks the rest of the schedule while playing eight back-to-back games.

The All Star break couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Really just for your mental break,” said Brind’Amour. “We push hard and now we’re going to get pushed even harder from now until the end of the regular season for sure. Hopefully they’re rejuvenated and ready to go.”

For the Canes, the second half of the season begins tonight with a 7 p.m.. contest at Toronto.