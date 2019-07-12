Hurricanes ink forward Dzingel to 2-year deal

OTTAWA, CANADA – JANUARY 26: Ryan Dzingel #18 of the Ottawa Senators skates with the puck against the Calgary Flames during an NHL game at Canadian Tire Centre on January 26, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Francois Laplante/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Carolina has signed forward Ryan Dzingel to a two-year deal, the team announced Friday. The contract will pay him $3.25 million this coming year and $3.5 million in 2020-21.

Dzingel, 27, has three straight 20-goal seasons to his name and has more than 110 points over the past two years. He was drafted by Ottawa in the seventh round of the 2011 draft. He played with the Senators for the better part of his first five seasons in the NHL before being traded to Columbus in the middle of this past year.

“Ryan has proven that he can be an impact player offensively, putting up bigger numbers over each of his three full-time NHL seasons,” said general manager Don Waddell. “His speed, skill, and vision make him an excellent fit for our forward group and our style of play. At 27, he’s just entering his prime and certainly had options coming off a 26-goal season, so we’re happy he’s chosen to be a part of the Carolina Hurricanes.”

After signing Dzingel, the Hurricanes have just north of $7 million in projected salary-cap space, according to CapFriendly, which leaves plenty of space to re-sign captain Justin Williams should he decide to return.

Carolina currently has 19 players on the roster. It also has a handful of restricted free agents — namely Brock McGinn — left to work with, as well.

