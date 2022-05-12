RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes are one win away from disposing of the Boston Bruins and punching their ticket to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“We want win this game tonight (Thursday) and not give that game seven crapshoot an opportunity to take place,” said Hurricanes defenseman Ian Cole after Thursday’s morning skate in Boston.

It won’t be easy.

The home team has won every game so far in the series and the Hurricanes know they’ll get the Bruins best shot in game six.

Also, as the home team, Boston will be able to keep their top line away from the Canes Staal-line, which has done a great job of neutralizing “The Perfection Line.”

“Obviously I’d like to throw Jordan Staal against Bergeron (Bruins top-line center Patrice) every time if I could but it’s not going to work,” explained Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour. “Seabass (Canes center Sebastian Aho) loves the challenge and that’s the part of it he has to do.

“You’re going up against one of the best so, ok, the cards are on the table, go play.”

If the Aho line can come through defensively and the Canes are able to stay out of the penalty box, Carolina has a chance to break through on the road and wrap up the series in six games.

“We’ve said it before as the series has gone on we’ve got to keep this five-on-five,” said Cole. “We like our five-on-five game. We think it really gives up an opportunity to not only create (scoring chances) but also wear teams down over the course of the game and series and that’s something we’re going to try to stick to.”

Game six is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at TD Garden in Boston.