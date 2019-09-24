Hurricanes trade Justin Faulk to St. Louis

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: Justin Faulk #27 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on February 08, 2019 in New York City. The Hurricanes shut-out the Rangers 3-0. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes have traded defenseman Justin Faulk to the St. Louis Blues in a move that brings two players and a draft pick to Raleigh.

Don Waddell, president and general manager of the Hurricanes, announced Tuesday that Carolina has acquired defenseman Joel Edmundson, forward Dominik Bokk and the Blues’ seventh-round selection in the 2021 NHL Draft for Faulk and Carolina’s fifth-round selection in the 2020 NHL Draft.

“Joel is a big, physical presence on defense, who knows what it takes to win a championship,” said Waddell. “Dominik was a first-round pick who has a real chance to be an impact player on the NHL level.

“We’d like to thank Justin for both his on-ice and off-ice contributions during his time with the Hurricanes. He was a great teammate and made a significant impact on the community, and we wish him all the best moving forward.”

The Canes released the following information on Edmundson and Bokk:

Edmundson, 26, totaled 11 points (2g, 9a) and led all Blues players with 68 penalty minutes in 64 games during the 2018-19 regular season. The 6’4”, 215-pound defenseman ranked fourth among Blues blueliners in plus/minus (+8) and averaged more than two minutes per game in shorthanded ice time, helping St. Louis’ penalty kill rank ninth in the NHL for the season. A native of Brandon, Man., Edmundson appeared in 22 of the Blues’ 26 playoff games, totaling one goal and six assists (7 points) to help St. Louis capture its first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history. A second-round selection, 46th overall, of the Blues at the 2011 NHL Draft, Edmundson has totaled 52 points (13g, 39a) and 248 penalty minutes in 269 career NHL games. Bokk, 19, is currently in his third Swedish Hockey League (SHL) season, after totaling 23 points (8g, 15a) in 47 games for the Vaxjo Lakers in 2018-19. The Schweinfurt, Germany, native led all skaters in scoring with eight points (1g, 7a) in five games at the 2019 IIHF Division 1 World Junior Championship, helping Germany win the tournament to earn promotion to the top division. Bokk (6’2”, 182 lbs.) was selected by the Blues in the first round, 25th overall, at the 2018 NHL Draft.

The Hurricanes play their first exhibition game of the 2019 preseason at Tampa Bay on Sept. 17, and open their 2019-20 regular season against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 3 at PNC Arena.

