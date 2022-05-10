RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes could not have gotten back home soon enough.

After dominating Boston in games one and two at PNC Arena, the Bruins returned the favor at TD Garden, easily winning games three and four.

“It’s kind of like we’re starting over, it feels like day one,” said Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour. “It’s a new series and obviously we know we’ve got to win the game but it kind of feels like we’re starting from scratch.

“We’ve got to win two of the next three and it starts tonight (Tuesday).”

The Hurricanes would do themselves a favor by staying out of the penalty box.

Carolina has committed 14 penalties the past two games and the Bruins top line has made the Canes pay.

“Well you just don’t take penalties,” said Brind’Amour. “They’re happening both ways, we just got caught a little more.”

The Hurricanes have had the best of the Bruins when playing five-on-five hockey, but the Canes just could not stay out of the box in games three and four.

“It’s tough, it kind of ruins the flow of the game,” said Canes rookie Seth Jarvis. “Not just for the guys who aren’t killing (penalties) but even the guys who are killing it puts a lot of stress on them.”

Now the series shifts back to Raleigh with the series tied at two games apiece. The good news for the Canes is the home team has won every game so far. The bad news is, the Bruins return to town with all the momentum, riding the wave of two impressive wins on their home ice.

Game five is set for 7 p.m. at PNC Arena.