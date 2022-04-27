RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tripp Tracy, the Carolina Hurricanes television analyst, will miss the remainder of the season and playoffs to “address a personal matter,” President and General Manager Don Waddell said Wednesday.

“Tripp is going to take some time away from the team and the broadcast to address a personal matter,” said Waddell. “We are in full support of his efforts to get healthy and ask that everyone please respect his privacy in this matter.”

Earlier Wednesday, Tracy tweeted:

“i am disgusted with myself that on the night @Canes win the Metro Division that I was an extremely unimpressive distraction. I accept and know the steps I need to take to deal with this problem. Thank you to all Huge Caniacs for being so incredibly supportive.”

Before Tuesday’s game between the Canes and Rangers, Tracy tweeted twice about having a drinking problem.

Hurricanes Director of Youth Hockey and Community Outreach Shane Willis will step into Tripp’s role alongside play-by-play announcer Mike Maniscalco.

Willis has served as co-host this season.