INDIANAPOLIS (WNCN) – The Indianapolis Colts have traded Super Bowl-winning quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders, per multiple sources.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter first confirmed the deal just after 1:45 p.m. and Ian Rapoport tweeted the Commanders have sent multiple picks in exchange for the quarterback.

It is rumored the return picks will be third-rounders, ESPN is reporting.

Wentz now joins, in depth-chart order, signal-callers Taylor Heinicke, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Kyle Allen and Garrett Gilbert on Washington. Only Fitzpatrick is a current free agent looking for a new deal, and possibly a new team.

Wentz spent one season in Indianapolis, starting all 17 games, after being traded by the Philadelphia Eagles. He went 9-8 with the Colts in an up and down season as they missed the postseason after an upset season-finale loss to the 1-win Jacksonville Jaguars. Wentz finished the season with a 27-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

With the trade by Indianapolis, the Colts now enter the ‘quarterback carousel’ and are in the mix for top free agents, such as San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garappolo, according to multiple sources.

Schefter confirmed that Washington will pay Wentz’s fully guaranteed $28 million due in 2022 that includes a $5 million roster bonus owed as early as next week.

Wentz was the No. 2 overall pick the 2016 NFL draft.