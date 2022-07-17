RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After playing basketball for two years at N.C. State, Jaylon Gibson will play his next season at Winston-Salem State University.

“[There’s] a lot of tougher players than your usual pickup, so I’ve got to adjust to that,” said former N.C. State forward Jaylon Gibson.

This coming season, he’ll be adjusting to a new league and a new team when he suits up for Winston-Salem State.

After two years in Raleigh, Gibson decided it was time for a change.

“After our last game at State, I just kind of thought over my move for next year,” Gibson explained. “We had a player-coach meeting and I expressed my feelings to Coach Keatts and he was understanding and helped with the process.”

Gibson logged 14 minutes a game a year ago, averaging just under three points per game while shooting 55 percent from the field. Gibson felt there was more to his game than those modest numbers reflected. To reach his full potential, the Raleigh native felt a change of scenery was needed. A familiar face made that move much easier.

“I’m close with Lance Beckwith the assistant head coach at Winston-Salem State,” said Gibson. “He trained me in high school and coached me in AAU so I was familiar with him. I knew once he got the job there, I was looking there and it was a perfect situation for me.”

Gibson will leave the Wolfpack program in good standing. There are no hard feelings about his decision to move on. Still, it’s never easy to leave a place that became home.

“My teammates, I made some brothers there, just battling with them and bonding with them through the summer workouts,” smiled Gibson. “I’ll miss those guys.”