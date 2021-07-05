Jeb Burton talks about breaking through in NASCAR after years of learning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Breaking into NASCAR is tough and achieving success is even tougher.

Sure Jeb Burton might be the son of famous cup driver Ward Burton but tell that to the track — it doesn’t care. The old saying goes if you aren’t winning you’re learning and Jeb Burton did a whole lot of learning early on.

“It was frustrating but it taught me a lot,” said Xfinity Series driver Burton. “I went to work after that on the sponsorship side and the racing side to try and make things happen.”

His journey took him through several teams and several series. At each stop along the way, he was learning, growing, building up that mental notebook of moves he would put to good use next time.

“We started gaining momentum this year off the track and the success then came on the track,” said Burton. “Racing is a momentum and a team sport so when you have those good runs you want to take advantage of them and keep the momentum rolling.”

Any driver will tell you a race team is like an iceberg. Only a small portion is visible. In NASCAR most people see the car and driver and think that’s it — but behind the scenes, just like under the water, there is a huge team of people building the car, securing the financing, and planning out the next move.

It paid off this year for Burton with a win at Talladega.

“To have partners behind you like that and not have to worry about the sponsorship side all the time and focus on driving is really important to having your mind right,” said Burton. “To have company’s like LS Tractor behind me means the world and the brand fits me great too. I am always outside doing something on the farm, so just really happy we can get that first win for them.”

Burton said it is a perfect sponsor with his genuine love of the outdoors.

“My passion for the outdoors came from my dad. As a little kid I grew up in the woods hunting, fishing and doing things on the farm,” said Burton “When I am not at the track, I’m in the outdoors so that’s where that passion came from.”

Much like a race, the path for Burton has been bumpy. It wasn’t always straight and sometimes required him to step back and take a break. In the end, it instilled one invaluable lesson.

“Just don’t give up and keep digging and just try to make it happen,” said Burton. “I’ve been blessed to have this opportunity with Kaulig racing this year it’s been a heck of a journey and just enjoying it.”