BALTIMORE, Md. (WNCN) – It was a freak accident when Baltimore Ravens running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards both blew their ACLs within days of each other prior to the 2021 season. With teams beginning to send rookies to camp Monday, the NFL’s upcoming season is kicking into another new gear, and with that comes player updates.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport learned quickly that going to the source of his reporting might’ve been a good idea.

Rapoport appeared on NFL Now Monday afternoon to tell viewers “there really hasn’t been any setbacks” to Dobbins in his recovery process, “but based on the timing of his injury” and Rapoport’s understanding of Dobbins’ injury he’s “no sure thing to make Week 1”.

Rapoport also went as far to say that “based on the estimate I was given by someone I trust, there’s certainly a possibility…he could get on the field a few weeks after that.”

It took Dobbins 15 minutes to begin voicing his frustrations in a series of four tweets.

“Okay I’m tired of being quiet… come to me for your source @RapSheet because I might not even go on PUP (physically unable to perform) because that’s how my rehab is going and I’m damn sure going to be ready for week 1.”

He continued, “Just know I been working… I been quiet for a reason. I thrive best when I face adversity… go check my resume.”

Dobbins’ third tweet was the most personal, and said, “The work Jesus does with me you who ever is doubting me could never understand it.”

He then wrapped it up with “I would post videos but I want all you fake a** doctors and people who have never spoken a word to me to see what me and Jesus been up to on the biggest stage.”

Prior to his series of tweets to Rapoport today, the running back hadn’t tweeted himself since Jan. 1.

In Dobbins’ absence, Baltimore signed veteran rusher Mike Davis should any of the backfield miss time. However, Edwards still isn’t cleared, leaving multiple ball carrier positions in flux midway through July. There’s no link to the Davis signing being specifically for Dobbins’ lack of recovery.

The Ravens travel to East Rutherford New Jersey to take on the New York Jets in Week 1 on Sept. 11.