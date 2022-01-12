LaFontaine finds his ‘peace and tranquility’ at Hurricanes morning skate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Jack Lafontaine headed to the crease at the Wake Competition Center to face his first shots as a Carolina Hurricane at the team’s morning skate.

For the 24-year-old rookie, it was business as usual.

“Head down, gloves out in front, track everything in,” said Lafontaine. “It’s been the same way since I was eight. At the end of the day it’s still hockey.”

The decision to turn pro was not easy for Lafontaine.

It was hard leaving his teammates at the University of Minnesota in midseason.

Signing a contract, applying for a work visa, and finally getting on a plane to Raleigh was exhausting said the netminder.

Getting on the ice today with the Hurricanes was the perfect escape.

“You know for me I’ve always found peace and tranquility on the ice,” explained Lafontaine. “You know I’ve been frothing at the mouth ever since I got on that plane to just get my feet wet, so, It’s been unbelievable right now.”

When Lafontaine gets his first game-action is a whole different story. The Canes have played so little of late due to postponed games making it difficult to predict when Lafontaine might get his chance.

“You know we’ve got to get Freddie (Andersen) his games, I mean he hasn’t played either,” said Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour. “Everything is kind of fluid with it, I guess it’ll happen when it happens.”

For now, Lafontaine will bide his time on the taxi squad getting his action at practice. And that’s just fine for a young hockey player living his dream.

“I think hockey has been the easiest part of this process,” admitted Lafontaine. “It’s just nice and relaxing to get back out there and just feel the pace and feel some shots.”