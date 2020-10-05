Legendary FSU football coach Bobby Bowden tests positive for COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WNCN) – Former Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden revealed Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Bowden spoke with Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat and said he feels good despite the diagnosis.
He tested positive after being released from the hospital where he was treated for a leg infection.
Bowden turns 91 next month and has not experienced any symptoms.
Bowden won two national titles and 12 ACC titles as head coach at Florida State from 1976–2009.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- North Carolina teacher dies from COVID-19
- NC State to allow some students, season ticket holders to attend home football game against Duke
- Election 2020: Can a voter fix a problem on a mail-in ballot?
- COVID-19 in NC: Another technical issue leads to 2,258 new cases on Monday
- More than 760 million people may have been infected with the coronavirus, WHO says