Legendary FSU football coach Bobby Bowden tests positive for COVID-19

Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden is all smiles as he visits with people in the locker room after their 33-21 win over West Virginia in the Gator Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Jan. 1, 2010, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Coale)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WNCN) – Former Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden revealed Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bowden spoke with Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat and said he feels good despite the diagnosis.

He tested positive after being released from the hospital where he was treated for a leg infection.

Bowden turns 91 next month and has not experienced any symptoms.

Bowden won two national titles and 12 ACC titles as head coach at Florida State from 1976–2009.