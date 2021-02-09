Legendary NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer dies while in hospice care in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Legendary NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer has died following a years-long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Schottenheimer coached 21 years in the NFL and was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014.
He was 77.
His family said he was moved to hospice care in Charlotte on Jan. 30.
He is survived by his wife, Pat, his children Kristen and Brian, and grandchildren
Brandon, Sutton, Savannah and Catherine.
Schottenheimer has the most wins in NFL history by a head coach that never won a Super Bowl or NFL championship. He was the headcoach of the Cleveland Browns (1984-88), Kansas City Chiefs (1989-98), Washington Redskins (2001) and San Diego Chargers (2002-06).
He holds a 200-126-1 record and is the eighth-winningest coach in NFL history.
Schottenheimer lived in Lake Norman before his passing.