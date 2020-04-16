Legendary pro wrestling ring announcer Howard Finkel passes away at 69

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 15: Cast member Howard Finkel attends the WWE screening of “Legends’ House” at Smith & Wollensky on April 15, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for WWE)

Famed professional wrestling ring announcer Howard Finkel passed away at 69 years old, according to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Finkel made his debut as a full-time ring announcer at a 1979 WWWF show at Madison Square Garden. He was the first and eventually longest-serving employee once the WWE was established in 1980.

“The Fink” became known all around the pro wrestling world because of his recognizable voice and his distinct way of announcing when wrestlers like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Ultimate Warrior would win a world championship.

Finkel also had a few spats between bells, too. In 1995, he battled Harvey Wippleman in a “Tuxedo Match” on Monday Night Raw. He moved into a front office role with the WWE once his announcing career winded down.

“Finkel’s encyclopedic memory and kindness made him beloved among his colleagues,” the WWE said. “WWE extends its condolences to Finkel’s family, friends and fans.”