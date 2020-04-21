Local strength coach hosts virtual charity powerlifting contest after coronavirus scrubs original plans

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nick Hammer is a barbell strength coach and he has a passion for helping others. So when a recent powerlifting contest was scrubbed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hammer looked to save the event.

“Being face to face was not an option anymore so we went for an online option,” said Hammer.

Welcome to the “Quarantine Open”, where contestants were asked to submit videos of themselves doing the powerlifting basics of squat, bench press and deadlift.

Hammer didn’t know what to expect. The response was far more than he ever could have imagined.

“Initially, we had 60 people interested,” said Hammer. “Then it ballooned up to 176 lifters in 38 states and four countries.”

They’ll do it again. Hammer says another competition, “Garage Wars” is already being planned for August. The success of the Quarantine Open making it an easy decision to relive the event. What’s more, that initial online meet has seemed to embolden a few of the lifters.

“It was like a zero-pressure situation,” Hammer explained. “The camera was on and they knew we were watching the pressure was so much lower and so many people that had done this event had actually said they are looking forward to taking the next step and doing an actual powerlifting contest some time.”

The Quarantine Open was not just about the athlete striving to achieve a personal best lift. Proceeds from the event went to a good cause, benefitting No Kid Hungry.

“Every shirt that we sold contributed to 20 kid meals,” Hammer said. “So through the meet, we raised about 4,000 meals. Then outside of that, I had a couple of my clients and friends chip in more and we doubled that raising almost 9,020 meals for nokidhungry.org.

From a canceled event to helping thousands of kids in need, now that is the way to turn a negative into a positive, during these challenging times.