Local youth participate in wheelchair basketball camp in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Over the weekend, 20 youth with physical disabilities participated in 2 days of expert wheelchair basketball instruction, led by Matt Buchi–the head men’s wheelchair basketball coach coming at the University of Illinois.

During this training, the athletes learned the fundamentals of the sport, the importance of exercise, and how wheelchair basketball can possibly earn them college scholarships, one day.

