ORLANDO, Fl. (WNCN) – Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA Draft and a former Duke Blue Devil, signed his rookie contract with the Orlando Magic on Friday, the team announced.

Per team policy, terms of Banchero’s deal were not announced, but President of Basketball Operations, Jeff Weltman, confirmed the signing.

Additionally, on Twitter, the Magic tweeted simply “welcome to the family” with four signing pictures.







Pictures courtesy of the Orlando Magic on Twitter

Banchero joins a Magic team that will benefit from the forward’s most developed and proven talent in this year’s draft, multiple sources said before the NBA Draft on June 23.

His numbers back it up, easily. Banchero averaged 17.2 points per game, 7.8 rebounds per game and 3.2 assists per game. He also finished his college career shooting 52 percent from two-point range and 33.8 percent from 3-point land.