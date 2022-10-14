RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — He has been a loyal and dependable coach and administrator at Saint Augustine’s University for 40 years.

He held various positions on campus after graduating from Saint Augustine’s in 1980, including Head Men’s and Women’s Tennis Coach and Sports Information Director.

He was the tennis coach for 33 years and sports information director for 22 years. Under Carrington, the Falcons captured the NAIA District 26 Men’s Tennis Title and advanced to the national tournament in 1981.

The Falcons also swept the NAIA District 26 singles and doubles crown. For his coaching efforts, Carrington was named NAIA District 26 Men’s Tennis’ Coach of the Year. He is currently the SAU Associate Athletic Director, a position he’s held for eight years.