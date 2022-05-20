RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes’ morning skate is winding down as the Canes defensemen tightly gather in front of starting goalie Antti Raanta.

The object of the drill is to get one final puck past Raanta and when Game 1 hero Ian Cole finally deposits the puck into the net, the veteran defenseman is mobbed by his teammates.

“You don’t want to be uptight that’s for sure and you certainly don’t want to be too loose,” said Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour about his teams demeanor at Friday morning’s skate. “It’s a long grind and you want to be able to breath a little bit.

“But when game-time comes you’ve got to be full on and ready to go. We should be confident, you trust in how you play, you should have some confidence.”

The Canes, though, were not ready to go in Game 1 of their best of seven series versus the New York Rangers.

The visitors held the upper hand before the Hurricanes got to their game in the third period, tying the contest with three minutes to go and then winning the game early in overtime.

Carolina is looking for a better start in Game 2.

“That’s what makes us successful is our system game,” explained Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce. “When five pieces buy in it looks awesome but if one guy is a little off or two it obviously goes a little haywire so we definitely need a better start.”

The Hurricanes did not panic in Game 1 when not much seemed to going right. Brind’Amour did change up his line pairings but for the most part the Canes stuck to what they’ve been doing all season long.

“Both teams are trying to do similar things so somebody has to win that,” said Brind’Amour. “Sometimes you do, sometimes you don’t, it’s just what you do when you don’t.

“Whatever you have to do to weather that storm or weather their push to get to yours that’s what’s going on.”

The Hurricanes look to take a two games to none lead on the Rangers when the two teams meet tonight at 8 pm at PNC Arena.