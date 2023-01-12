LOS ANGELES (WNCN) – The Los Angeles Dodgers have released pitcher Trevor Bauer, who is now able to sign with any other MLB team for the league minimum, ESPN’s Jeff Pasan first reported.

Bauer, who was originally suspended a MLB-record 324 games in April 2022 for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy, had his suspension reduced three days before Christmas to 194 games.

The 194-game mark made him immediately eligible to pitch for the 2023 season. The reinstatement occurred after Bauer met with an arbitrator, ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez reported.

On Thursday, the Dodgers granted Bauer an unconditional release after not finding a trade partner, despite multiple teams pursuing him.

Now, he can sign with any of the other 29 clubs for as little as $720,000 — MLB’s 2023 league minimum. Meanwhile, Los Angeles still owes him $22.5 million based on his previous contract.

A woman filed for a restraining order against Bauer on June 29, 2021 that opened a 9-month investigation. Bauer was placed on administrative leave on July 2. However, Los Angeles prosecutors said in Feb. that there was “insufficient evidence to prove the woman’s accusations beyond a reasonable doubt,” the Associated Press reported.

Bauer, who has not pitched since 2021, has received the longest suspension for domestic violence in MLB’s history.