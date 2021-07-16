Louis Oosthuizen sets 36-hole Open record to lead by 2

South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen acknowledges the crowd after putting an eagle on the 14th green during the second round of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George’s golf course Sandwich, England, Friday, July 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Louis Oosthuizen is in the British Open record look with the lowest 36-hole score.

Despite finally making his first bogey of the championship on the 16th hole of the second round, Oosthuizen had a 65 and led by two shots over Collin Morikawa.

He was at 11-under 129. That breaks the British Open record of 130 first set by Nick Faldo at Muirfield in 1992 and matched by Brandt Snedeker at Royal Lytham & St. Annes in 2012.

Oosthuizen narrowly missed a birdie on the final hole that would have tied the major championship record Brooks Koepka set in the 2019 PGA Championship.

But he still has 36 holes to go, and a lot of possibilities behind him.

Jordan Spieth was in a three-way tie for the lead until playing the last six holes in 1 over. He shot 67 and was three shots behind. Dustin Johnson shot 65 and was four back.

Scoring was so good in benign weather that at least seven players shot 65 or lower. One of them was U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm. He shot 64.