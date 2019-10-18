Mahomes injury could open doors for Kaepernick with Chiefs

FILE – In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) warms up before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif. Colin Kaepernick wants to play in the NFL, even if he has to compete to get on the field. A source close to Kaepernick told The Associated Press on Friday: “Colin has always been prepared to compete at the highest level and is in the best shape of his life.” Kaepernick released a video earlier this week saying: “5 a.m. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready.” (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

(KRON) — An MRI has confirmed that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has suffered a dislocated kneecap after walking off Week 7’s matchup against the Denver Broncos Thursday night.

Mahomes is expected to miss at least three weeks, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The news has led to a lot of buzz about what the Chiefs will do in the meantime.

Within minutes, “Kaepernick Chiefs” began to trend on Twitter.

If Patrick Mahomes is out for an extended period of time, there is a mobile quarterback with a big arm out there that would fit this Chiefs’ system: Colin Kaepernick. Just sayin’. Would be a good football move and send a good message. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) October 18, 2019

Many feel Kaep would be a good fit for Kansas City while Mahomes recovers from the sidelines.

Sigh, doesn’t Kaepernick’s name always come up when a big-name quarterback goes down?

Yes, but this could be different because Kaepernick almost fits perfectly with Andy Reid’s offense.

Kaepernick has proved that he can fit in with the type of offense that Reid likes to run.

And, I mean, if any NFL coach is going to sign Kaepernick, it’s going to be Reid, who has repeatedly shown that he isn’t close-minded when it comes to players.

And when the opportunity seems to be as perfect as it could be, the connections keep on coming.

Reid hired Chris Ault as a consultant when he got the Chiefs job, who was Kaep’s college coach at Nevada.

Something that Kaepernick can’t escape when his name gets brought up in the rumors — he hasn’t played a game of NFL football since 2016.

However, Kaepernick’s representatives recently released a statement to give an update on their client.

“(Kaepernick) has been working out 5 days a week, for 3 years, in preparation to play again,” they said.

Of course there will be a few adjustments needed here and there, but this seems like the most ideal situation for both Kaepernick and the Chiefs.

Nothing has been confirmed or even brought up by the organization, but the rumors could definitely open pathways.

