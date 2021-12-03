Mark Turgeon steps down as Maryland basketball coach; Danny Manning named interim

Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in College Park, Md. Virginia Tech won 62-58. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

COLLEGE PARK, MD (WNCN) – Maryland and head men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon have mutually agreed to part ways.

“After a series of conversations with Coach Turgeon, we agreed that a coaching change was the best move for Coach Turgeon and for the Maryland Men’s Basketball program,” said Damon Evans, Barry P. Gossett Director of Athletics.

Assistant Coach Danny Manning has been named the interim head coach for the remainder of the season, starting with the Terps’ home game on Sunday against Northwestern.

Maryland is 5-3 on the season and just lost two in a row – both to ACC schools. The Terps lost to Louisville 63-55 on Nov. 27 and then 62-58 to Virginia Tech on Wednesday.

Turgeon led the Terrapins to the 2020 Big Ten Championship and recorded winning seasons in all 10 years at Maryland.

Turgeon compiled a 226-116 (.661) record at Maryland and has a 476-275 (.634) overall record as a head coach.

“Maryland Basketball has been my passion and focus for the last 10 seasons, and I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished. It is through the combined effort and commitment from our coaches and players, both past and present, that we have sustained consistent success in a sport that is ultra-competitive. I am extremely grateful to have worked with each and every one of you,” Turgeon said.

Turgeon just signed a deal in the spring that was supposed to pay him $17.5 million over the next 5 years.