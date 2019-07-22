Massive tennis facility coming to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 50-acre tennis facility is on its way to Raleigh.

Triangle Racquet Sports is heading up the project to create the nation’s sixth U.S. Tennis Association regional practice facility.

The facility will have indoor and outdoor tennis courts, pickleball courts, squash courts and much more.

The complex, which will be located in the Briar Creek area, will also feature several scholarship programs that will help include children who would not otherwise be exposed to the sport of tennis.

The CEO and founder of Triangle Racquet Sports, Rob Autry, joined Jeff Jones in studio to talk about this state-of-the-art facility.

