Massive tennis facility coming to Raleigh

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 50-acre tennis facility is on its way to Raleigh.

Triangle Racquet Sports is heading up the project to create the nation’s sixth U.S. Tennis Association regional practice facility.

The facility will have indoor and outdoor tennis courts, pickleball courts, squash courts and much more.

The complex, which will be located in the Briar Creek area, will also feature several scholarship programs that will help include children who would not otherwise be exposed to the sport of tennis.

The CEO and founder of Triangle Racquet Sports, Rob Autry, joined Jeff Jones in studio to talk about this state-of-the-art facility.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News
More NC State
More Duke
More UNC
More Carolina Panthers

Don't Miss