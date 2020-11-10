Fall foliage: Players reactions to November Masters Tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta National Golf Club, home to many of golf’s traditions, and for the first time in Masters Tournament history players will experience something new on the grounds of Augusta National.

This year is very special, not only aren’t there any patrons, but the 2020 Masters Tournament typically played in the spring is in the fall. We spoke to several young golfers about their experience on Masters Monday in November.

Instead of springing forward, time fell back less than two weeks ago. The scenery is much different this year for the Masters, yet still beautiful.

Even though Masters Monday didn’t feel like a cool autumn day, the colors around the greens were eye catching.

For some golfers making their Masters debut like 23-year-old PGA Champion Collin Morikawa it’s something he will have to get used to throughout the week.

“Finally to play 18 holes here as an actual golfer is something special, but I’ve got to remember I’m here to play golf. I’ve got to figure out how to play my best golf out here,” said Collin. “But to finally step out here and look at the course and everything for what it is. It’s very beautiful.”

Former Georgia Tech golfer, now amateur, Andy Ogletree is also making his first Masters start after winning the U.S. Amateur Open. He’s played Augusta National more than a dozen times. He said he couldn’t have imagined playing the Masters this November, but he sort of feels as luck might be on his side.

“I was here practicing the same weekend last year as we’re playing this weekend this year, so it’s super ironic but I never thought that I’d be playing the Masters a year from then, but it’s pretty cool,” said Ogletree.

Thursday tee shots will ring from the 1st and 10th tees right after dawn. These golfers won’t have much time to soak in the beauty, so they better get it in now.

The tournament begins Thursday November 12, 2020 and will end Sunday November 15th.