Matt McKay named starting quarterback for NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State’s Matt McKay has been named starting quarterback for the Wolfpack against ECU on Saturday.

The redshirt sophomore topped Florida State transfer Bailey Hockman and redshirt freshman Devin Leary to earn the starting role.

McKay saw limited playing time behind Ryan Finley last season.

Dave Doeren on Aug. 26, 2019.

The announcement comes as head coach Dave Doeren released the depth chart for Saturday.

Doeren said 45 percent of State’s roster is made up of freshmen and redshirt freshmen. Only two true freshman – Drake Thomas and Savion Jackson – are on the depth chart for defense.

The Wolfpack will rotate four running backs on Saturday.

Sophomore Ricky Person will split times with true freshman Zonovan Knight, reshirt freshman Trent Pennix and true freshman Jordan Houston.

Pennix saw some action in 2018 but was hampered by injuries.

Lumberton-native Keyon Lesane will return kicks for the Pack.

McKay redshirted his freshman year and was named Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year.

He played high school football at Wakefield where he threw for 5,932 yards and 58 touchdowns while rushing for 2,386 yard and 39 touchdowns.

Hockman, who is a redshirt sophomore, transferred in from Hutchinson Community College after leaving Florida State.

Leary was a highly-touted recruit coming out of high school in New Jersey.

East Carolina and the Wolfpack kickoff at noon at Carter-Finley Stadium.

