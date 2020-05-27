May Madness Championship: Vote for your favorite sports movie of all-time

It’s time for the championship!
For the title of Best Sports Movie of All-Time, it’s two heavyweights battling it out: Remember the Titans and Rocky.
Two different sports, both stories of triumph, both amazing movies!
Who do you think will win? Vote below for your favorite!
VOTE HERE FOR YOUR FAVORITE SPORTS MOVIE OF ALL-TIME
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now